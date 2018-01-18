First Look: 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Contestants Fiercely Enter The Werk Room!

Start your engines, ladies and gents, because another installment of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back!

Coming off of its most watched season ever, which saw New York queen Sasha Velour take home the season 9 crown of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the third installment of All Stars is back right in time for the new year.

All Stars is vastly different from the regular season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as it brings back an assortment of fan favorites from previous seasons who all compete to win the coveted All Stars crown and a big cash prize. In its first two seasons, Season 4’s Chad Michaels and Season 5’s Alaska 5000 took home the crown, and now 9 returning contestants are all vying to win it all and join in the legendary rankings.

Aja (Season 9), BenDeLaCreme (Season 6), Chi Chi DeVayne (Season 8), Kennedy Davenport (Season 7), Milk (Season 6), Morgan McMichaels (Season 2), Shangela (Season 2 & 3), Thorgy Thor (Season 8) and Trixie Mattel (Season 9) are all back for another shot at the crown, and VH1 just released their entrances to the werk room one week ahead of the premiere!

We spoke with some of the contestants at the Meet the Queens event in New York City on Wednesday night, where Trixie joked about how she’s the odds on favorite to win the whole thing. “It’s sort of like, does Meryl Streep feel pressure every time she goes to the Oscars? Kidding, obviously, I’m not Meryl Streep. I always say this: to walk into a room with Shangela, Morgan, Aja, etc: if you don’t feel threatened, you’re an idiot. These are extremely talented people.”

BenDeLaCreme, who won Miss Congeniality in Season 6, was floored when she found out she got picked for All Stars 3. “I was fully shocked when I got the call, I was surprised. At first, I wasn’t sure that it was the right choice for me, it took a little soul searching, but I’m very pleased to be part of something that’s a huge part of our cultural landscape.”

It’s the third time for Shangela, who competed on season 2 and 3, but she is seeing that as a good luck charm and compared herself to a major music superstar because of it. “Baby, listen… Beyonce, her lucky number is four. Mine is three, OK? I’m so happy to be back again because I want to show all my fans and those who supported me that I never gave up, I kept working, and I pushed, and I feel like I grew. And now I get to go back in there. I started as a baby, and now as Beyonce says… I’m a grown woman.”

There will also be some major guest judges this time around, including Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell, Nancy Pelosi, Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Emma Bunton, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Nicole Byer.

Who is your favorite to win the All Stars 3 crown? Sound off in the comments!