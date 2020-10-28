Sam Smith Got A Hair Transplant — And Loves It: 'How Stunning?!'

Sam Smith casually revealed a very sensitive subject during a guest appearance on Vogue‘s Beauty Secrets series, which was released this week. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has had a hair transplant, and is apparently thrilled with the results!

During the roughly 15-minute video, Smith rolled through a variety of beauty-related topics, including some basic skincare tips such as splashing cold water on the face daily (“something that my dad and Pharrell Williams taught me”) plus some product recommendations and musical suggestions (Beyoncé) for getting one’s hotness on, before hitting on a subject that is a trigger for many people.

“My hair is actually…been a touchy place for me,” Smith confessed. “So, I haven’t actually spoken about this before. So I’m gonna speak about it, ’cause I don’t actually feel like I have anything to hide.”

“I was losing my hair about two years ago,” the 28-year-old noted, indicating their front hairline. “My hairdresser, Paul, basically said, he thought it would be a good idea for me to get a transplant, and to look into it.”

Smith followed the advice: “I looked into it, and I went to Ireland, and I have had a hair transplant.”

The “Diamonds” singer has no regrets about the results. “How stunning is it? It’s nice to have hair,” they enthused. “But also, if I was bald, I would still own it too. Because bald is beautiful.”

Smith, who came out as non-binary in 2019 and goes by the pronouns they/them, is set to release their third album Love Goes on October 30, and has been vocal as of late of the desire to start a family by the age of 35. “I’d like to step off from touring for a few years and venture into that,” they said last year. “I’d like two [kids]. I think I need to find a husband first though, but I can do it alone.”

In the meantime, Smith shared possible lyrics to the Love Goes album on October 26: “Did you lie to me⁠/ When you said I was all that you need⁠/ Guess we’ll never know all the beautiful things we could be… #LoveGoes,” Smith captioned the Instagram post of them looking longingly into the distance.