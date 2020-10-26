Music has and always will be a huge part of our lives. We all have our favorite pop divas — Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Britney Spears — who always manage to brighten our day when we hear their voices.

2020 has been a year of adjusting and with that, we have not been able to see our favorite artists perform live due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, some artists took advantage of the quarantine. For example, Taylor Swift released her chart-topping album Folklore, while OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder revealed that his band’s upcoming album, Human, has several tracks that were written during self-isolation.

Ariana Grande shocked everyone when she tweeted, “I can’t wait to give u my album this month,” delivering the best news of the year (so far).

From pop icon Grande to country crooner Lee Brice, OK! takes a look at the upcoming new music you need to hear.