‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Mercedes Javid Shares Shocking Update On Feud With Reza Farahan

Mercedes "MJ" Javid ever move past their feud? The mother of one spoke to OKMagazine.com about her current relationship with her Shahs of Sunset costar. MJ got candid about where she and the real estate agent stand now months after news of their feud surfaced.

“There was a lot of drama that could have been avoided if we had been in front of each other and talked about things instead of hearing them from other people,” MJ, 47, said.

“I’m disappointed and heartbroken over the fact that I was at home with my baby [son Shams Francis] and that all of these explosive rumors were being told,” Mercedes added. “I was being dragged into them.”

As OK! readers know, Reza, 46, and Mercedes have not been in a good place since April 2019 when she gave birth to Shams. She then shaded her former bestie for not visiting her in the hospital. Things got worse when Reza filed a restraining order against Mercedes’ husband Tommy Feight after he allegedly vandalized his home.

