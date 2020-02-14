Watch! Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Reveals Crazy Story Behind Her Life-Threatening Delivery

Shams Francis. The Shahs of Sunset star recalled the health complications she endured during labor. Mercedes “MJ” Javid got candid during a chat with OKMagazine.com about her scary delivery of son. The Shahs of Sunset star recalled the health complications she endured during labor.

The 47-year-old explained how her life changed since welcoming Shams in April 2019. “My body has changed. It went through a lot of changes and I have a lot to focus on with my family, with my baby and prioritizing [my] marriage,” she said. “It’s been a wild ride.”

The Bravo celebrity also opened up to OK! about how her life-threatening delivery was due to a medical condition called placenta accreta. The pregnancy issue occurs when the placenta grows too deep into the uterine wall.

As OK! readers know, MJ was placed in the ICU shortly after labor. The doctors at Cedars-Sinai were forced to remove her uterus to save her life.

Watch the video above to learn more about MJ’s delivery and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!