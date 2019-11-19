‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Wants To Date Jon Hamm

Kathryn Dennis has her eyes on Jon Hamm! The Southern Charm star may be single and focused on getting into her groove, but appears to have a certain Mad Men alum in mind.

When asked what 2020 has in store for her, Kathryn, 28, told OKMagazine.com exclusively at BravoCon that she wants to date Jon, 48. “Well, if we’re talking about dating, Jon Hamm! No I’m just kidding!” she quipped. “I met him in New York last year, and I was, like, in love!” Kathryn recalled. The mother of two also plans on buying a house in the near future, along with working on her children’s furniture line.

Kathryn appeared happy to reveal that coparenting with her ex, Thomas Ravenel, was going well after their ongoing custody battle was settled.

