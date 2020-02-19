'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Reacts To Jax Taylor's Confession That He Regrets Having Him In His Wedding

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval reacted to Jax Taylor‘s recent confession that he wished he had never included him in his wedding. Tom, 36, stopped by OK! and expressed his sadness over his former friend’s harsh comments.

Tom served as one of the 40-year-old’s groomsmen when he tied the knot with Brittany Cartwright in June 2019 in Versailles, Kentucky. Jax hinted earlier this month that Tom had done something “uncalled for” in the months leading up to their nuptials, which caused him to regret including him in his wedding party.

The reality star opened up about the ongoing tension between him and the Michigan native. When asked what his status with Jax is now, Tom joked, “We are currently not dating. He’s married to Brittany — which is tough. We are cordial.”

“It’s sad that regrets having me in his wedding and hurts my feelings,” Tom added. “But I’ve seen him in press [interviews] and he’s been really going after Ariana [Madix] and I.”

What do you think of Tom’s reaction to Jax’s wedding regret? Sound off in the comments below!