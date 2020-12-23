Victoria Beckham Recalls Hungover Spice Girls Press Conference — See The Clip

We’ve all been there! After a hilarious Spice Girls press conference clip resurfaced which showed Victoria Beckham looking under the weather, she admitted that she was actually hungover!

A meme floated around social media which dubbed Beckham as “me on every Zoom call,” which showed Beckham looking unimpressed.

The press trip took place conference during a Brazil trip, Beckham’s bandmates Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C were noticeably chirpier as they talked about their travels in South America and their musical influences.

VICTORIA & DAVID BECKHAM’S KIDS SPOTTED PLAYING FRIENDLY GAME OF SOCCER IN MIAMI

Victoria is me on every Zoom call pic.twitter.com/ysBllR1bof — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) December 22, 2020

BROOKLYN BECKHAM SCHMOOZES WITH PRINCE CHARLES AHEAD OF DATE NIGHT WITH HANA CROSS

Beckham struggled through the press conference and tried to maintain a straight face and her composure while her bandmates did the talking. Beckham was noticeably silent as the others talked.

At one point Beckham couldn’t do it anymore and put her head in her hands and then walked off backstage.

It was originally shared by user SaintHoax on their Instagram and Twitter accounts with the caption: “Victoria is me on every Zoom call,” and added “Posh has left the chat” when she excused herself from the table.

“She looks like she was about to hurl backstage,” one user commented, which was a plausible reason as to why she left.

“I love posh,” another said.

“Looks like she was feeling bad,” a third fan noted with a frowny face.

GINGER SPICE, IS THAT YOU? THE SPICE GIRLS THEN AND NOW IN PHOTOS

Beckham is a good sport and shared the meme to her Instagram Story and wrote ‘”In my defence I was really hungover!”

Beckham has been feeling nostalgic recently as she shared a festive Spice Girls throwback last week as it’s been 24 years since the band released their first Christmas number one. Beckham shared a clip of the bands performance of “2 Became 1” on Top of the Pops where it reigned in the charts in 1996 and showered her fellow Spice Girls with some love.

You know a hangover was bad when Beckham recalls it 24 years later, but she must have had a good night#