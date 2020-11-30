Does Cruz Beckham Sing Better Than Spice Girl Mom Victoria? Watch The Video!

Like mother, like son! It sounds like Victoria Beckham’s youngest son, Cruz Beckham, has inherited her musical talent as the former Spice Girls singer posted a video of the 15-year-old singing on Instagram over the weekend.

“Singing like an angel then dad joins in,” Victoria captioned the clip, which she posted on Sunday, November 29.

A bashful Cruz sang an acapella version of “You Send Me” by Sam Cooke before his father, David Beckham, interrupted the moment when he started singing in the background. “Oh my god,” Victoria said, while Cruz laughed and walked out of frame. “David!” she shouted and turned off the video.

The family decided to keep the funny moment in and share the clip on social media. “Whatever,” David commented under the clip, while Victoria’s pal Mel C left heart eye emojis and a laughing emoji in the comments section.

Several users, including reality star Gemma Collins, compared Cruz’s voice to a young Justin Bieber, who was around the same age when he broke out with his song “Baby” in 2010.

“He has a beautiful voice,” one fan gushed. “Dad being dad,” another laughed. “Ha ha ha why did King David do back up singing !! He is much better at playing soccer,” a third user joked.

This isn’t the first time Cruz has dabbled in music — Cruz released his debut single “If Everyday Was Christmas” in 2016 with an adorable festive video, so it’s safe to assume that he has a bright musical career ahead of him. The teen also doesn’t shy away from sharing his musical gifts as he regularly posts pictures and clips on social media playing the guitar and the piano.

Before the musical moment had social media in stitches, the Beckhams supported Elton John’s AIDS Foundation. Ahead of World AIDS Day on Tuesday, December 1, Posh Spice shared a montage of the family wearing T-shirts to support the cause on social media.

“This special T-shirt was made in collaboration with @ejaf and my dear friends @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish [David Furnish] and 50% of all sales will go straight to @ejaf to help them to continue funding their amazing work. xx vb,” Victoria captioned the snap.

The white T-shirts featured a vintage polaroid print of John and were worn by Victoria, David, and Cruz as well as their daughter, Harper, sons Romeo and Brooklyn, in addition to his fiancée, Nicola Peltz.

Cruz then posted a selfie with the T-shirt on to his own account with the caption, “Proud to wear my @victoriabeckham world aids day t shirt.”