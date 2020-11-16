Makeup mogul Victoria Beckham joined Today With Hoda & Jenna to discuss the launch of her Posh Lipstick line and talk about life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victoria Beckham from her store in London on “Today With Hoda & Jenna”

While discussing her new makeup line — which focuses on clean beauty with no added toxins — the former Spice Girl, 46, noted how different life is as the U.K. goes into their second lockdown. She said despite the “change” and “challenges” during the first lockdown, “it was lovely to spend quality time at home with David [Beckham] and the children. David was the designated chef,” the English beauty explained. “I felt very blessed.”

11 TIMES CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND WERE OUR RELATIONSHIP GOALS

The show hosts went on to question a photo the mother of four posted where David was seen rocking a pair of (very) interesting boots. “I have to tell you,” Victoria began, “I didn’t realize that I was supposed to actually cut the picture off at the leg. To be completely honest ladies, we’re lucky he had any pants on at all.

“Most of the time, when we’re at home on our Zooms, we look like we’re fully dressed but we’re either in our pajamas or underwear. So we’re lucky it was just the boots we’re talking about,” she added. The reaction to the soccer star’s boots led to a lighthearted social media feud between the lovebirds.

Victoria poked fun at her husband by sharing a split snap of David wearing the “dodgy” boots next to the Beauty and the Beast villain, Gaston. She wrote via her Instagram story: “Gaston wants his boots back @davidbeckham.” David immediately responded by reposting his wife’s photo and comically writing, “So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last minute shoe option. Revenge will be sweet @victoriabeckham.”

BROOKLYN BECKHAM SCHMOOZES WITH PRINCE CHARLES AHEAD OF DATE NIGHT WITH HANA CROSS

While David has yet to get back, Victoria noted these little moments are what we need right now. “It’s so much fun. I think with everything going on in the world, to have fun and be happy… and what better way to have fun than poke fun at your husband,” she said. “I mean he’s just so perfect why not.”

Victoria and David have been married for 21 years and share children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9. When asked what the “secret sauce” is to keep their marriage strong, Victoria responded: “Oh gosh, I don’t know what the secret sauce is. I feel so lucky to have David in my life. He’s such a great husband and a wonderful father. He works so so hard.

“We’re just really lucky to have each other. We support each other as well with what we wanna do professionally. I think that’s key and we’re very equal at home. We really are a good partnership. I’ve found my soulmate. That’s for sure.”

VICTORIA & DAVID BECKHAM’S KIDS SPOTTED PLAYING FRIENDLY GAME OF SOCCER IN MIAMI

The Spice Girls alum also shared her feelings about her eldest son’s engagement to fiancé Nicola Peltz. “Myself and David are so close to all of the children and the fact that Brooklyn has met such a wonderfully, kind, generous, beautiful woman and to spend the rest of his life with just fills us with so much joy. We feel very blessed to have Nicola and her family in our life.

“She’s such a sweet, kind, giving lovely girl that we feel very very happy for them both and proud of Brooklyn,” she added. “They love each other so much. They really do support each other and they’re very very happy. And that’s all you want for your kids, is for them to be happy.”

Brooklyn and Nicola, 25 — who announced their engagement over the summer — hoped for a September 2021 wedding but decided to hold off until 2022 so they don’t have to limit the guest list, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was previously reported that Victoria and David were looking into the luxurious Soho Farmhouse in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, for Brooklyn’s star-studded wedding.