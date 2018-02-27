Love Triangle! Watch The Moment Becca K's Ex Confronts Arie Luyendyk Jr. To ‘Get His Girl’ Back!

To Peru for (rekindled) love!

Monday’s episode of The Bachelor finally featured the highly anticipated (and highly teased) face-off between Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca K.’s ex, Ross Jirgl.

All was going well for Becca and Arie as the two had just enjoyed a night of bliss in the fantasy suite. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse after the two parted ways, in preparation for the rose ceremony, and Ross showed up at Arie’s front door.

The surprised Bachelor was at a loss for words as Becca’s ex, who dated her for seven years, revealed he traveled all the way to Peru to not only get his girl back but also ask for her hand in marriage.

“If Becca were to leave, I would just be crushed,” Arie admitted. “The whole thing makes me so angry and upset. It blows my mind.”

To see how the shocking moment went down, click the video above!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

