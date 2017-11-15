Khloe Kardashian Embarrassing Kris Jenner In Front Of Her Scribe Might Be The Funniest Video You Watch All Day

Khloe Kardashian will not her mom be great!

On Sunday’s new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner, who is infamously known for having a bad memory, hires a personal scribe/assistant to follow her everywhere she goes while recording her conversations. However, once Kris brings her scribe, Madhvi, to lunch with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, things quickly take an awkward turn.

“Wait, when you’re having a conversation, does Madhvi also record what I’m saying or just what you’re saying?” Kourtney asks her mom.

“What everybody’s saying,” Kris replies before telling her daughters, “I mean, it’s kind of amazing. I can look back and tell you exactly what I said. There’s no doubt.”

Khloe then jumps in, saying, “Meeting the scribe for the first time, it’s just strange.” She adds: “Do you really want everything documented, everything?”

Cue Khloe’s inappropriate, yet hilarious, comments at her poor mom’s expense.

“Mom, do you have to pee or are you good with your diaper?” Khloe asks Kris before telling the table, “She queefed in our workout the other day. She was queefing!” ”

“I did not!” Kris laughs.

“All you do is get drunk, it’s wild!” Khloe adds.

“I feel like, let’s just make Kris Jenner so uncomfortable,” Khloe says.

“Don’t punish me because somebody’s writing everything down. It’s not funny anymore!” Kris yells.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!