Wendy Williams To Take Three-Week Break From Show To Focus On Health

Wendy Williams is taking a break from The Wendy Williams Show to focus on her health!

Amid complications from hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease, the TV host has agreed to take a step back for the time being.

“My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — as of today, three weeks of vacation,” she told her audience on Tuesday. “What? Who are you? I was pissed.”

But Wendy said she might be back in two if she has anything to say about it! “I’ll be back in two. I’m not an heiress — who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I’m just saying, I come from working class,” she continued.

Wendy went on to explain her diagnosis with Graves’ disease, noting that the disease “squeezes the muscle behind the eyeballs,” forcing her eyes to bulge. She also said she feels “like birds are swimming around my head.”

Wendy recently took off three days due to “flu-ish” symptoms and urged her followers to put their health first, too. “What I want to say to women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first because if we’re not good, they’re not good,” she said. She also raised alarm when she fainted live on air last October, but blamed it on being overheated.

This isn’t the first time Wendy has opened up about her diagnosis with Graves’ disease. In January, the TV host explained that it was an autoimmune disease that can lead to an overactive thyroid, which she also has.

