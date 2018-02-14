NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Calling In Sick

Wendy Williams Cancels Talk Show Today After Yesterday’s Near On-Air Collapse

February 14, 2018 10:21AM

Has the stress of her job gotten too much for the major media personality?

Are things becoming too much for talk show host Wendy Williams to handle?  The media personality just revealed that she’s canceling her live talk show today, as well as the ones set for the rest of the week, after she took a near on-air collapse during her program yesterday.  What’s really going on here?  Click through for all the details. 

Wendy Williams Cancels Talk Show Today After Yesterday’s Near On-Air Collapse

Back to intro
1/6
She almost collapsed into one of her audience members yesterday as her program was coming to an end, but luckily gained composure before things really went down.
That might have to do with why she’s calling in sick today, as a rep from her show said she’s staying home the rest of the week due to a bad case of the flu.
 “Wendy is still experiencing flu-like symptoms and so she can rest up and get better, we have decided to cancel tapings the rest of the week,” a spokesperson for the show told Page Six.
Wendy, who has hosted her Emmy-award winning daytime talk show for nearly a decade now, prides herself on never missing an episode, but recent health issues may play into why she’s decided to take the week off.
Back during her Halloween taping in 2017, Wendy actually passed out on live television while introducing a fashion-related segment.  Her assistants and producers came to rush to her aid, and she was back on her feet by the time the commercial break came back.  Perhaps some time off can do some good for the talk show legend so these sorts of scary incidents don’t happen anymore.
What are your thoughts about Wendy calling in sick?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS