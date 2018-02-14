Calling In Sick
Wendy Williams Cancels Talk Show Today After Yesterday’s Near On-Air Collapse
Has the stress of her job gotten too much for the major media personality?
Are things becoming too much for talk show host Wendy Williams to handle? The media personality just revealed that she’s canceling her live talk show today, as well as the ones set for the rest of the week, after she took a near on-air collapse during her program yesterday. What’s really going on here? Click through for all the details.
