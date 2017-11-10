Beyonce is always on point when it comes to her fashion game, and things were no different when she headed out to lunch in New Orleans with Jay Z, Solange, and Solange’s son Daniel Juelz Smith, Jr. And while she was in Louisiana, she made sure to represent her hometown!
Beyonce Shows Major Love To Houston During Family Outing With Jay Z & Solange
The 36-year-old singer wore her hair up in a braided beehive, while wearing torn jeans, high platform heels and a Jimmy Wynn Houston Astros shirt. As sports lovers know, the Houston Astros won the World Series championship on November 1st, which was the first one in their franchise.
Photo credit: MEGA
Meanwhile her sister Solange was also fashion forward with her short blond hair, black trousers, white heels, and white sleeveless shirt.
Photo credit: MEGA
And look how big her son is getting! He literally grew up right before our eyes.
Photo credit: MEGA
Since giving birth to her twins, Beyonce has not made many public appearances, though she showed up to the Tidal X concert in October to surprise her husband.
Photo credit: MEGA
Bey and her family headed for a late lunch at Dooky Chase restaurant, where in recent years President Obama was seen eating their famous fried chicken and other New Orleans treats.
Photo credit: MEGA
And this was her look later that day after the lunch outing. She's definitely snatched! And while we wait impatiently to see Bey’s twins, her mom Tina told Us Weekly, “They are amazing. They’re very young but they like to touch and they’re adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I’m just so happy.”
Photo credit: MEGA
What are your thoughts on Bey's fashion game? Let us know in the comments section.
