Beyoncé Calls Husband Jay-Z 'My Rock and Best Friend' as She Accepts the iHeartRadio Innovator Award: Watch
Beyoncé had the crowd roaring as she accepted the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.
For her big moment at the Monday, April 1, show in Los Angeles, the superstar honored her newest album, Cowboy Carter, by donning a country-inspired outfit, complete with a cowgirl hat, a black leather shirt with fringe and matching pants.
The star was introduced to the stage by Stevie Wonder, who she thanked for carving out a path in the industry and playing harmonica on her tune "Jolene."
"Tonight, you called me an innovator, and for that, I'm very grateful. Innovation starts with a dream, but then you have to execute that dream and that road can be very bumpy," she stated. "Being an innovator is saying what everybody believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength."
"So to all the record labels, every radio station ... my hope is that we're more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions," the "Crazy in Love" crooner, 42, continued, possibly referring to some of the negativity she's received for switching genres for her new disc.
"I want to dedicate this award to all the innovators who have dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts," she gushed. "Thank you for your sacrifices, your powerful voices and your dauntless spirits."
The star also gave a shout out to Michael Jackson, Tina Turner and more artists who inspired her and "defying labels."
The Grammy winner wrapped up by calling husband Jay-Z "my rock, my best friend," and gushing over their three "beautiful" kids, who continue "to be my inspiration and my biggest blessing."
While the award honors the mom-of-three for taking "creative risks" and transforming pop culture, the accolade also highlights her philanthropy, as her "BeyGOOD Foundation has helped communities around the world on a wide range of issues from disaster relief and water and housing scarcity to supporting young entrepreneurs and career development," iHeartRadio noted.
Taylor Swift received the award last year.