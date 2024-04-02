OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Beyoncé Knowles
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Beyoncé Calls Husband Jay-Z 'My Rock and Best Friend' as She Accepts the iHeartRadio Innovator Award: Watch

beyonce iheartradio music awards
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 1 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Beyoncé had the crowd roaring as she accepted the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

For her big moment at the Monday, April 1, show in Los Angeles, the superstar honored her newest album, Cowboy Carter, by donning a country-inspired outfit, complete with a cowgirl hat, a black leather shirt with fringe and matching pants.

Article continues below advertisement
beyonce iheartradio music awards
Source: mega

Beyoncé was honored with the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

The star was introduced to the stage by Stevie Wonder, who she thanked for carving out a path in the industry and playing harmonica on her tune "Jolene."

"Tonight, you called me an innovator, and for that, I'm very grateful. Innovation starts with a dream, but then you have to execute that dream and that road can be very bumpy," she stated. "Being an innovator is saying what everybody believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
beyonce iheartradio music awards
Source: mega

The singer's 'Cowboy Carter' album released on March 29.

Article continues below advertisement

"So to all the record labels, every radio station ... my hope is that we're more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions," the "Crazy in Love" crooner, 42, continued, possibly referring to some of the negativity she's received for switching genres for her new disc.

"I want to dedicate this award to all the innovators who have dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts," she gushed. "Thank you for your sacrifices, your powerful voices and your dauntless spirits."

MORE ON:
Beyoncé Knowles
Article continues below advertisement
beyonce iheartradio music awards
Source: mega

The superstar has three kids with husband Jay-Z.

Article continues below advertisement

The star also gave a shout out to Michael Jackson, Tina Turner and more artists who inspired her and "defying labels."

The Grammy winner wrapped up by calling husband Jay-Z "my rock, my best friend," and gushing over their three "beautiful" kids, who continue "to be my inspiration and my biggest blessing."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

While the award honors the mom-of-three for taking "creative risks" and transforming pop culture, the accolade also highlights her philanthropy, as her "BeyGOOD Foundation has helped communities around the world on a wide range of issues from disaster relief and water and housing scarcity to supporting young entrepreneurs and career development," iHeartRadio noted.

Taylor Swift received the award last year.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.