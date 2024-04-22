Beyoncé Shows Off Natural Hair While Taking Her Long Locks From Curly to Straight Using Cécred Products: Watch
Beyoncé is treating fans to an ultra rare behind-the-scenes look into her beauty routine.
Two months after the singer released her haircare line, Cécred, she showed her social media followers how she uses the products on her own tresses.
"It has been such a special experience seeing all of your #cecredwashday rituals all over my timeline… I just had to join in with something I had in the archives 🥰," she captioned her Monday, April 21, Instagram video.
"Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me," the mother-of-three, 42, continued. "My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years…Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred’s products. It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here. All quality, with NO shortcuts."
The upload showed the superstar's curly locks being washed and dried, and she used a straightening device on medium heat to achieve a sleek look with her "blonde" locks.
A stylist then used rollers to achieve a curled voluminous style while someone applied makeup to Beyoncé' flawless face.
The "Texas Hold 'Em" crooner also shut down the "bull----" misconception that people "who wear wigs don't have long and healthy hair."
In a previous interview, the Grammy winner explained, "For me, joy comes from making myself a priority and making my hair a priority. It is really important for me to make time for the sacred rituals of self-care."
Beyoncé first announced the brand in May 2023 via social media, revealing the special connection she has to the beauty sphere.
"How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done," she revealed. "I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon."
"I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women," she added. "Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy."
The line includes shampoo, deep conditioner, a restoring mask, nourishing oil and more.