Are Jo Rivera & His Finacée Vee Torres Getting Their OWN Show?

Jo Rivera and Vee Torres are fan favorites from Teen Mom 2! The adorable couple share one daughter together, Vivi, and are in the midst of planning their wedding. But is the couple eyeing their own spinoff series?!
Does this mean Jo is eyeing a possible spinoff series?!
Fans get to see a little bit of Jo's life as he continues to co-parent with his ex and first baby mama, Kailyn Lowry.
A fan tweeted at the MTV dad, "That's why ur the best Jo. Seriously I think MTV should drop Teen Mom 2 and make it like the Jo and Vee show!"
He agreed, but he fully supported not getting rid of Teen Mom 2! He replied, "We don’t need to kill one success to drive another but I think you are on the right track!"
Jo and Vee are planning their wedding currently and raising their adorable daughter.
Would you watch Jo and Vee's spinoff? Let us know your thoughts!