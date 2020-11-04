Turning over a new leaf! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry says that she is “done” fighting with her exes — Javi Marroquin, Chris Lopez and Jo Rivera — after getting arrested for allegedly punching Lopez during a parenting dispute.

With the holidays coming up, the MTV personality opened up on her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama” about her arrangements with her baby daddies on visitation.

“In our agreement that I have with Javi and Jo, it says that this year, Christmas Eve, I think, is mine until Christmas Day at 12. But I don’t personally care about Christmas, so we don’t have to listen to the agreement,” the Hustle and Heart author said. “I told both of them they can have Christmas, like, that’s all theirs. I don’t care. But in the event that we got into a fight and I changed my mind, we would just fall back to the custody agreement because that is supposed to help.

“I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody,” she continued. “I’m not f**king playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys. When I told you I’m done paying f**king all of them, unless it’s related to my f**king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s**t out.”

Lowry has four children. She shares 10-year old son Isaac, with ex Rivera, 6-year-old Lincoln, with ex-husband Marroquin, and 3-year-old son Lux, with ex Lopez. She welcomed 3-month-old son Creed in July with Lopez.

OK! previously reported that Lowry was arrested in September for offensive touching. The incident took place as Lowry and Lopez were performing a custody exchange of their son, Lux. Lowry reportedly became enraged because Lux’s formerly long hair had been cut without her permission, resulting in her allegedly punching her ex with a closed fist several times around the head and chest.

According to court documents, Lopez “did not fight back,” and his sister claims she “attempted to pull Kailyn off” of him. Following her release from police custody, she was ordered to have no contact with her baby daddy.

Lowry isn’t the only Teen Mom 2 star making headlines. Chelsea Houska shocked everyone when she announced last month that she would be leaving the hit docuseries after 10 seasons.

Lowry and Houska were both original cast members in the MTV series when it premiered in January 2011.