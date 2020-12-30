After 10 seasons of babies, blowouts and drama, Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry isn’t too keen on the idea of her kids watching the hit MTV show… just yet!

In an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, the reality TV star was asked if she would let her 10-year-old son, Isaac, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, watch the first two seasons of the show, due to his dad’s perceived awful behavior.

“Not right now,” the 28-year-old wrote. “If they want to watch when they’re older and can ask questions, I would be more open to it.”

Lowry has three other children besides Isaac. She shares son Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 5 months, with ex Chris Lopez.

The Pothead Haircare founder also revealed on her Instagram story that her “biggest accomplishment” on the show was her coparenting relationship with Jo, and his wife, Vee Rivera.

Jo and Lowry have had a rocky relationship since they welcomed their son in 2010 when they were both teenagers. The reality star’s pregnancy played out in the second season of MTV’s hit docuseries 16 and Pregnant.

OK! previously reported that on a recent episode of his ex’s podcast, “Baby Mama No Drama,” Jo reflected on his past as a teen dad and how “tough” it was on him being “a young kid with a kid.”

The 29-year-old also admitted that he feels sorry for other fathers out there who don’t have the money or the connections to properly fight for custody like he did for his son after he and Lowry split. The two currently share 50/50 custody of their son.

“I couldn’t imagine someone who didn’t have the resources that I had because I was blessed enough to be financially stable at that time when I really had to start getting into the fights, because if not, Kail would have just outspent me,” he added. “I mean, that’s a thing. People need to understand that.”

Hustle and Heart author Lowry cohosts her podcast with Joe’s wife, Vee. The Riveras tied the knot in 2017 and share one daughter together, Velisse.