Teen Mom 2 star Jo Rivera got real about the difficulties of his custody battle with ex Kailyn Lowry.

“I didn’t fight hard enough,” Rivera said on the latest episode of his ex’s podcast, “Baby Mama No Drama.” “I settled many times outside of court… I never actually let a judge or anyone hear what I had to say.

“I don’t feel like there was ever any reason for him not to be with me,” he said about their now 10-year-old son, Isaac. “I was young, I was naïve, I didn’t know my rights, what I deserved to have, what my son deserved to have. I was just trying to get what I could.”

The 29-year-old added that there was “no reason” that he and Lowry shouldn’t have had a 50/50 custody agreement put into place at the time of their split.

Rivera and Lowry welcomed their son, Isaac, in 2010 when they were both teenagers. The Pothead Haircare founder’s pregnancy played out in the second season of MTV’s hit docuseries, 16 and Pregnant.

Reflecting on the past, Rivera says that “it was tough” for him being a “young kid with a kid.” He also admits that he feels sorry for other fathers out there who don’t have the money or the connections to properly fight for custody.

“I couldn’t imagine someone who didn’t have the resources that I had because I was blessed enough to be financially stable at that time when I really had to start getting into the fights, because if not, Kail would have just outspent me,” he added. “I mean, that’s a thing. People need to understand that.

“If you don’t have the representation or the knowledge, someone can just really just fight harder than you because they have more money and it’s true.”

Hustle and Heart author Lowry cohosts her podcast with Jo’s current wife, Vee Rivera. The Riveras tied the knot in 2017 and share one daughter together, Velisse.

Lowry has three other children besides Isaac. She shares son Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months, with ex Chris Lopez.