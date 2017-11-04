Twitter Facebook Search

True Love

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are ‘Back Together!’

The couple was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date to kick off the weekend.

Credit: BACKGRID

Jelena is back on! Three years after ending their near four-year relationship, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are giving their love another shot!

“Selena and Justin are back together,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin. Her friends want her to be cautious because she has been in such a good place post-surgery.”

As OK! readers know, news broke about Selena’s split from The Weeknd after the former Disney star was spotted spending a lot of time with her ex (Justin was first spotted arriving to Selena’s house last month, then the two were caught on a breakfast date the weekend after, then they were seen at church, and to wrap up their weekend fun the two were then photographed enjoying a midday bike ride together – and that was in just a few days).

Most recently, the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date at Morton’s Steak House in Los Angeles on Friday night after attending a church service together. Justin and Selena arrived around 10:30 pm, which is after the restaurant had already closed to the public, so the pair had the entire place to themselves.
The two kept it casual as Selena rocked a white sweater, black jeans, and glossy black loafers, while Justin rocked, a black windbreaker, khakis, and checkered Vans.

As previously reported, the once on-again-off-again couple rekindled their friendship after Selena’s kidney transplant earlier this year.

What do you think of Selena and Justin getting back together? Sound off in the comments!

