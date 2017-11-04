Jelena is back on! Three years after ending their near four-year relationship, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are giving their love another shot!
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are ‘Back Together!’
1
of
6
1 of 6
“Selena and Justin are back together,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin. Her friends want her to be cautious because she has been in such a good place post-surgery.”
Most recently, the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date at Morton’s Steak House in Los Angeles on Friday night after attending a church service together. Justin and Selena arrived around 10:30 pm, which is after the restaurant had already closed to the public, so the pair had the entire place to themselves.
4 of 6
The two kept it casual as Selena rocked a white sweater, black jeans, and glossy black loafers, while Justin rocked, a black windbreaker, khakis, and checkered Vans.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
5 of 6
As previously reported, the once on-again-off-again couple rekindled their friendship after Selena’s kidney transplant earlier this year.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 6
What do you think of Selena and Justin getting back together? Sound off in the comments!
“Selena and Justin are back together,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin. Her friends want her to be cautious because she has been in such a good place post-surgery.”
Most recently, the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date at Morton’s Steak House in Los Angeles on Friday night after attending a church service together. Justin and Selena arrived around 10:30 pm, which is after the restaurant had already closed to the public, so the pair had the entire place to themselves.
The two kept it casual as Selena rocked a white sweater, black jeans, and glossy black loafers, while Justin rocked, a black windbreaker, khakis, and checkered Vans.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As previously reported, the once on-again-off-again couple rekindled their friendship after Selena’s kidney transplant earlier this year.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
What do you think of Selena and Justin getting back together? Sound off in the comments!