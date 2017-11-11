Kylie Jenner Drops Even MORE Hints She’s Expecting A Baby Girl

While Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm reports she’s pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, the makeup mogul isn’t trying very hard to deny them! Instead, the Life of Kylie star has been posting pics non-stop containing the color pink, leading many fans to speculate that Kylie is expecting a baby girl — and that she’s filming a gender reveal for her little one! Click through to see her latest pics and decide for yourself.
Kylie snapped a pic of her freshly manicured pink nails, and filled the shot with several pink animations, like hearts, flowers, and the word “love” written in bubble letters.
She then posted this pic of what she said was the set of new holiday videos for Kylie Cosmetics. The decorations included a bright pink chair and even a pink Christmas tree!
And if you weren’t paying attention, you may have missed this snap of Kylie’s purse collection, which she captioned “The babies.” Of course, there was a pink purse front and center.
Kylie jumpstarted gender speculation when she posted this photo of her pink manicured nails wearing pink butterfly rings nearly two weeks ago.
Fans were quick to guess that Kylie was filming a gender reveal. One fan wrote, "Soooo maybe it’s a girl? Maternity shoot?” Another said, "I bet it’s pink for gender reveal.”
What do you think all of Kylie’s pink pics mean? Sound off in the comments below!
