Talk about making your relationship really reallyInstagram official! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams shared their most intimate selfie yet on Monday, as the new couple posted a photo of themselves topless while snuggling in bed. (yep, you read that right!)
You HAVE To See Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams’ NSFW Bedroom Selfie
While neither Sarah nor Wells have verbally confirmed their romance, Wells did tell The Morning Breath last week, “To be fair, if you want to know anything [about my love life], just look on my social media.” (Well, if the “spooning” selfie doesn’t say it all, nothing will.)
Since then, Sarah and Wells have continued to share cute photos of their adventures together on social media.
Most recently, Sarah shared a video of a horseback riding date with her and her new beau to her Instagram Story.
While neither Sarah nor Wells have verbally confirmed their romance, Wells did tell The Morning Breath last week, “To be fair, if you want to know anything [about my love life], just look on my social media.” (Well, if the “spooning” selfie doesn’t say it all, nothing will.)
Do you think Sarah and Wells make a cute couple? Sound off in the comments!