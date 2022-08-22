'Modern' Marriage! Sarah Hyland Marries Longtime Boyfriend Wells Adams

Although Hyland and Adams have remained tight-lipped about the details of their big day, the actress’ former Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara shared several snaps of their stunning ceremony with her more than 26 million Instagram followers.

While most of the photos depicted the Hot Pursuit lead’s wedding attire — a flirty black and white floral dress with a sweetheart neckline — Vergara also shared an adorable picture of herself with her son, Manolo, as well as a few of her former sitcom family members, namely Nolan Gould and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who appeared alongside his husband, Justin Mikita, celebrating the couple's big day.