'Modern' Marriage! Sarah Hyland Marries Longtime Boyfriend Wells Adams
Married at last! After two years of pandemic-related delays, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Bachelor alum Wells Adams reportedly tied the knot this past weekend.
The pair said "I Do" on Saturday, August 20, in a romantic outdoor ceremony at a winery in Santa Ynez, Calif., near Santa Barbara, it was reported.
Although Hyland and Adams have remained tight-lipped about the details of their big day, the actress’ former Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara shared several snaps of their stunning ceremony with her more than 26 million Instagram followers.
While most of the photos depicted the Hot Pursuit lead’s wedding attire — a flirty black and white floral dress with a sweetheart neckline — Vergara also shared an adorable picture of herself with her son, Manolo, as well as a few of her former sitcom family members, namely Nolan Gould and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who appeared alongside his husband, Justin Mikita, celebrating the couple's big day.
“#sarahandwells wedding,” the actress captioned the black and white image, which appears to have been taken at Hyland and Adams’ celebration, alongside several red heart emojis.
Though not included in Vergara’s now-viral Instagram post, Hyland’s on-screen little sister, Ariel Winter, was also in attendance for the wedding, according to CNN.
Adams, 38, first proposed to Hyland, 31, in July 2019 after roughly two years of dating. Though the couple initially intended to tie the knot in August 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic derailed their plans, prompting them to push back their wedding date by more than two years.
The alum took to Instagram earlier this month with a sweet post expressing his excitement about marrying the actress on their almost-anniversary.
“2 years of would be marriage bliss,” the TV personality wrote alongside stunning black and white snaps of him and his bride-to-be. “I Love You to Pluto and Back. Let’s make it official already.”
E! News was the first media outlet to report on Hyland and Wells’ nuptials.