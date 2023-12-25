24 Celebrities Who Look Alike: From Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel to Brittany Murphy and Lili Reinhart

Chiseled jaws, captivating eyes, drowning smile — all can be found in Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer. The latter acknowledged their similarities on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and joked about dragging Cavill's name down because of their features.

Not only do they look alike, but they almost played the same role in the past.

While Cavill played the titular role of Superman, Bomer revealed on Josh Horowitz's "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast that he was also considered for the role.

"I went in on a cattle call and it sort of evolved from there ... It was a month of, 'OK, it looks like this is going to happen,' and then it slowly fell apart," Bomer said. "It's OK. I have zero regrets about that."