24 Celebrities Who Look Alike: From Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel to Brittany Murphy and Lili Reinhart
America Ferrera and Jordin Sparks
Fans noticed the similarities between Jordin Sparks and America Ferrera, and their likeness led people to ask whether they are sisters!
However, the Ugly Betty actress was born to Honduran parents, while the American Idol winner is African, American and Caucasian. Thus, there is no way they are siblings!
Brittany Murphy and Lili Reinhart
Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart captured everyone's hearts with her acting skills, but she also left everyone shocked because of her resemblance to Brittany Murphy. The Clueless actress died in 2009, but people still see her whenever Reinhart appears in the picture.
Even the 27-year-old Look Both Ways actress acknowledged it in an interview.
"Everyone says Brittany Murphy — everyone. They think I'm her reincarnated," Reinhart said. "There are a lot of pictures of us side by side where we look crazy–alike. If you just google Lili Reinhart and Brittany Murphy, you'll see it."
Demi Moore and Jennifer Connelly
Demi Moore looks totally like Jennifer Connelly — and vice versa.
The pair has been one of the hottest celebrity look-alikes in the industry, but Connelly quipped during her 2016 interview with The Times Magazine that she is not the Indecent Proposal star's sister.
Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer
Chiseled jaws, captivating eyes, drowning smile — all can be found in Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer. The latter acknowledged their similarities on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and joked about dragging Cavill's name down because of their features.
Not only do they look alike, but they almost played the same role in the past.
While Cavill played the titular role of Superman, Bomer revealed on Josh Horowitz's "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast that he was also considered for the role.
"I went in on a cattle call and it sort of evolved from there ... It was a month of, 'OK, it looks like this is going to happen,' and then it slowly fell apart," Bomer said. "It's OK. I have zero regrets about that."
Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Morgan joined Men's Health's Don't Read The Comments, during which he addressed the instances people mistake him for Javier Bardem. He also received congratulatory messages on life events that happened to Bardem instead.
"I'd be like at the airport or I could be anywhere, grocery store," Morgan explained. "And I'd literally get tackled by somebody, like speaking Spanish at a hundred miles an hour or being told congratulations on the birth of my daughter."
Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel
Long before Katy Perry became a superstar, she was already aware she looks like Zooey Deschanel. She admitted to pretending to be the Almost Famous actress when she moved to Los Angeles.
"In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you," she told Deschanel on Instagram Live. "When I first got to L.A., I went to the club. A lot. And I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club."
Lucy Hale and Selena Gomez
Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale revealed in a 2011 tweet someone mistook her for Selena Gomez and tried to get her phone number to contact Justin Bieber, who was dating the former Disney star at the time.
Hale shared a similar sentiment to Insider while promoting her movie Truth or Dare. She said she tried to correct people at times but often went with it because she was afraid to leave people disappointed.
Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey
Margot Robbie has played countless notable characters through the years, but some thought she was also part of S-- Education — which starred Emma Mackey.
The Barbie actress told BBC Radio 1, "She was eating a burger when someone came up to her and said: 'I loved you in S-- Education, that show was so cool... and I was like, 'Oh I'm so sorry that wasn't me.'"
In fact, the joke that Robbie looks like Mackey was originally part of the first Barbie live-action film. She told Buzzfeed they removed it after people realized they did not look that similar when Mackey had brown hair while Robbie was blonde.
Millie Bobby Brown and Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman reacted to people saying Millie Bobby Brown looks like her when she was younger. She shared with MTV News the time she met the Stranger Things star at the Golden Globes to tell her they look alike.
"I was so flattered because she's absolutely adorable and so talented," the Thor: Love and Thunder actress said. "I'm like, 'That is very nice, but I think you're your own magical person.' But it was fun to give a nod to that on SNL. I see that there's something there, but I also find her much more magical than I see myself."
Natalia Dyer and Timothée Chalamet
People cannot unsee how much Natalia Dyer and Timothée Chalamet look exactly alike, leaving jokes they might be twins or siblings. Although they have yet to comment on the buzz, internet users cannot help but share images of them online.
Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis
During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sarah Hyland disclosed she gets mistaken for Mila Kunis a lot. Instead of correcting the fans, the That '70s Show actress reportedly told her to pretend when fans make the mix-up.
Thandiwe Newton and Zoë Saldaña
Zoë Saldaña and Thandiwe Newton responded to comments suggesting they look alike.
The All the Old Knives star said Saldaña is a rare beauty, but she does not see the similarities between them. Meanwhile, the Avatar actress told Craig Ferguson that people call her Newton sometimes.