'I'm Not Ready To Let Go!' Javi Marroquin Makes A Heartbreaking Confession About Kailyn Lowry

The 'Teen Mom 2' couple's emotional conversation was all caught on camera.

Javi Marroquin isn’t ready to let go!

In an exclusive clip for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the Teen Mom 2 dad and his now ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, had an emotional conversation about their issues, especially when it comes to co-parenting. “Since being here, have you seen how you carry personal issues into co-parenting?,” Kailyn asked Javi. “I do. Since I’m not ready to let go I feel like that is the only way I can keep you close to me.”

“I just need you to be patient with me,” he tried to explained to Kailyn. She fired back, “How can I be patient with you when you’re threatening to take everything I worked for?”

Kailyn and Javi share one son together, Lincoln, and divorced after nearly 4 years of marriage.

Watch the clip above to hear more of their heart to heart! Marriage Boot Camp airs Friday nights at 9pm only on WE TV. 

