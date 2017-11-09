'I'm Not Ready To Let Go!' Javi Marroquin Makes A Heartbreaking Confession About Kailyn Lowry

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Javi Marroquin isn’t ready to let go!

In an exclusive clip for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the Teen Mom 2 dad and his now ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, had an emotional conversation about their issues, especially when it comes to co-parenting. “Since being here, have you seen how you carry personal issues into co-parenting?,” Kailyn asked Javi. “I do. Since I’m not ready to let go I feel like that is the only way I can keep you close to me.”

“I just need you to be patient with me,” he tried to explained to Kailyn. She fired back, “How can I be patient with you when you’re threatening to take everything I worked for?”

Kailyn and Javi share one son together, Lincoln, and divorced after nearly 4 years of marriage.

Watch the clip above to hear more of their heart to heart! Marriage Boot Camp airs Friday nights at 9pm only on WE TV.