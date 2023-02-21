Shots Fired: Kailyn Lowry Claims Ex Javi Marroquin Has 'Not' Been 'Completely Transparent’ With Girlfriend Lauren Comeau
Coparenting seems to be quite the struggle for exes Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin.
The Teen Mom 2 stars, who share son Lincoln, 9, went head-to-head on social media over an alleged incident that went down at their kid's flag football practice.
During the Thursday, February 16, episode of Lowry's “Coffee Convos” podcast, the reality star emotionally claimed her ex refused to take a photo with herself and their son at the sporting event. The snubbed rubbed her the wrong way since Lowry was initially worried about signing their tot up for that particular league since Marroquin and girlfriend Lauren Comeau's son Eli, 4, is also a member.
Marroquin responded to her words by commenting on an Instagram clip from a fan account of the podcast.
“The only reason I’m addressing this publicly is because I’m sick of this one-sided narrative with our coparenting,” he wrote. “I’ve f***ed up, I’ve been an a**hole, but I’m not going to ever apologize for putting healthy boundaries in place that should have been established a long time ago and focusing on my family.”
“A relationship is NOT the sole reason for our coparenting issues. The number one reason we have issues is for this bulls**t here,” he continued to rant. “Nothing is private, my personal life isn’t private, our parenting struggles aren’t private, yet she demands privacy about everything and I haven’t taken any of the issues I have with her and our coparenting public over the last year.”
Lowry hit back at his shocking statements, speculating he may be hiding the truth of their coparenting dynamic because it would anger his current partner. “Up until August of 2022 Javi and I were so cool," she wrote in response to the father of her child.
"He even told me in august SPECIFICALLY that he’s always gonna be there for me and he had my back regardless," she continued. "Out of nowhere, Javi flipped a switch & said back to [communicating via] email only. He also switched up on all our mutual friends at this time. Javi only acts like this with Lauren because IN MY OPINION he is not completely transparent with her about everything between me and him so he keeps us divided. He will never own that.”
“I can absolutely do boundaries,” the MTV star spat back. “I don’t want to be with Javi. But being an absolute d**k to me is not necessary. He’s always been the one to come on to me. Never the other way around, let’s be clear on that.”
Lowry and Marroquin were married from 2012 until 2017. The serviceman and Comeau started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, however, the two split multiple times due to cheating allegations.
The pair called off their romance in January 2021 once again but got back together in late 2022.