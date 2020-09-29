Alicia Silverstone has had enough of the bullying that her 9-year-old son Bear has to go through for his long hair.

The 43-year-old posted a picture of Bear on her Instagram, drawing her followers’ attention to her son’s hairstyle.

“I just LOVE his hair in this image, I had to grab a quick pic,” she gushed, which was followed by an anti-bullying message.

“One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp. After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said, ‘Please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist,'” the Clueless actress revealed.

She continued, “That’s my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long.

ALICIA SILVERSTONE HAS A UNIQUE WAY OF ‘REPRIMANDING’ HER CHILD

Silverstone went on to say that she, along with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, will leave no stones unturned to ensure that they do not stop their son “from being him.”

“He’s beautiful and we love his hair! We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like,” she wrote. “We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement [sic]!”

She listed several “handsome men” who have sported long hair, including Jason Momoa, Brad Pitt, and Harry Styles.

“…even Jesus 😉… all long hair! Just sayin.. 😂❤️,” Silverstone added.

Silverstone is not the first celeb mama to face backlash for letting their child grow their hair. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian also faced severe backlash for letting their son, Reign, 5, grow his hair long.