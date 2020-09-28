And baby makes four! Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, recently welcomed their second child together — a baby boy.

The actress, 34, and The Newsroom alum, 44, confirmed the news to INARA and War Child USA, who shared the first photo of their tot on Monday, September 28.

“We are so happy to join with @warchildusa to be the first to announce that our board members @mingey and @thomas_sadoski welcomed their second child into this world,” the post read.

“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally effected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” the pair said. “With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star. #AmandaSeyfried #ThomasSadoski #Babyborn #Secondchild #Newborn #INARA #WarChild.”

The couple — who got married in March 2017 — also share daughter Nina, 3.

In the past, the pair was open about expanding their brood, but the Mean Girls alum told PEOPLE it was “so hard to plan.”

“If it happens to you, you just make it work,” she explained. “I want to get pregnant again, but I’m not ready just yet to have a second. I would like my daughter to be in school and then have my own time with a new baby.”

These days, Seyfried’s mom, Ann, is helping the family out amid the coronavirus pandemic. “My mom lives with us — she’s our nanny. My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky — I know I am,” she said during an episode of John Molner’s YouTube series, Molner’s Table.

Despite being cooped up inside, Seyfried is grateful for this extra time with her hubby and kiddos. “When my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs,” she said. “And if we’re still sleeping it’s great ‘cause she can hang out with my mom. She wakes up early.

“These days, it’s been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals]. And you know what? Our family’s still together,” she added. “I definitely think my marriage is even stronger. This [coronavirus pandemic] is hard for people.”