after the "I Want Candy" singer allegedly voiced his desire to kill Nick’s pregnant wifeand their then-unborn baby in September. Nick revealed that he had no choice but to file for legal action after Aaron allegedly told their sisterthat he had thoughts about harming Nick's family. "After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else," the Backstreet Boys singer tweeted. Aaron proceeded to retaliate on social media and accused Nick of bullying, sexually assaulting ex-girlfriends , and physically abusing ex. "So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol. Take care @nickcarter we’re done for life. I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend. Leave me alone. You should send a cease and desist while you’re at it too. I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family. All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself Nick I have the $," Aaron wrote in a series of tweets.