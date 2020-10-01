Keep the quarantine babies coming! The list of babies born in quarantine continues to grow, and this time it’s Donald Glover — he has become a dad again.

The 37-year-old Atlanta creator added baby no 3 to his brood with partner Michelle White, 31. Now, they have three boys in their family.

Glover revealed the news of his baby boy named Donald in an interview for GQ with actress Michaela Coel.

“You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus,” he told Coel, before explaining that the birth came amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in May.

“Yeah, it was nuts,” continued the ‘This is America’ singer. “I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment.”

Glover’s baby no 3 is after his late father, Donald Glover Sr., who passed away in 2018.

In the interview, Glover went on to talk about the day of his son’s birth and everything he felt while watching the video of Floyd.

“It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s like eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father,” he explained. “I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it.”

Glover also opened up on his thoughts about expanding his family and how he may be looking forward to doing so by adopting kids. This point in the conversation came when Coel, 33, spoke about freezing her eggs.

To this, the father of three replied: “That’s great. I feel like it’s gonna become more and more [common]. Because I’ve actually had that thing where I’m like, ‘Maybe I should just get a vasectomy and just freeze those assets.’ “

He revealed that after his baby number 3, he and his family have been talking about adopting kids as “it might be nice to get a girl in there.”

He went on to compliment his partner for being “very supportive.”

“I haven’t really had to change anything. But it’s given me definitely another perception on what life is. It gives me a lot of context,” he said about White, who according to him, “does all the hard stuff.”

We wish Glover and White a wholesome parenting season!