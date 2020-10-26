Iggy Azalea shared the first adorable picture of her baby boy, Onyx, on Instagram on Sunday, October 25, and revealed that she will be raising him alone. The rapper is confident that she doesn’t need a man to help her coparent.

She posted two mama-and-son pictures, in which she held her boy close, to Instagram. She simply captioned the post with an angel emoji. The 30-year-old looked radiant in a tight all-black ensemble, with a black corset, while she held her baby, who was wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. In the second picture, she wore a long-sleeve black top while her baby wore the same white bee-patterned bib from the previous shot.

Over the weekend, Azaela, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, opened up on her Instagram stories about her love life — and shared that she is “not in a relationship” and will be “raising my son alone.”

The 30-year-old Australian rapper had previously been linked to Playboi Carti. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone,” Azaela added, in what appears to be a dig at the fellow rapper.

After keeping her pregnancy on the down-low, she announced that she had welcomed her first child on Wednesday, June 10. She didn’t share his birthday, and instead said she intends to “keep his life private.”

“I love him beyond words. I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

She confirmed that his name was Onyx several days later, by posting a video of him cooing in the background to her Instagram story with the caption: “Amethyst and Onyx.”

Fans were quick to gush in the comments section after she shared the picture. “He’s adorable,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, several users dubbed the “Black Widow” singer a “certified milf.”

Azaela and Carti began dating in 2018, but have kept their relationship quiet on social media. The musicians met while on tour and hit it off.

“Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with,” the 24-year-old told Fader in 2019. “I support everything she does.” The pair quickly moved from L.A. to his hometown in Atlanta.