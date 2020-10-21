Nicki Minaj‘s newborn baby boy is the “Only” thing we want to be looking at right now.

The “Starships” rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, to share the first photo of her tot. The adorable post also celebrated the 37-year-old’s first milestone with husband Kenneth Petty. “Happy Anniversary, my love,” Minaj wrote on the caption of a photo, which featured her son’s little foot followed by a red heart emoji.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Last week, the Grammy nominee later revealed her baby’s gender in an Instagram post while thanking her A-list pals for their sweet well-wishes cards. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world,” she captioned the snap on October 15.

A STAR BY ANY OTHER NAME: THESE 36 CELEBRITIES USED STAGE NAMES!

The artist announced she was pregnant via Instagram in July. Minaj captioned the first photo of herself on her knees holding her very pregnant belly while rocking bright yellow hair: “#Preggers” she wrote, followed by a yellow heart. “#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” she captioned another photo.

The post came months after the “Tusa” singer hinted she was pregnant on Twitter after experiencing morning sickness. “Lmao,” she tweeted at the time. “No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.”

The American Music Award winner also recently revealed that she and the 42-year-old tied the knot at a Beverly Hills courthouse. She shared the news with her fans — three months after they wed in July 2019 — by posting an Instagram video of matching baseball caps that say “Bride” and “Groom.” The lovebirds dated when they were teenagers before reconnecting in 2018.

THE TOP 12 BIGGEST CELEBRITY INSTAGRAM FIGHTS EVER!

The songstress has wanted a baby and family of her own for a long time. One month before announcing she was off the market, Minaj revealed she was stepping away from the music industry to settle down and focus on her new family with Petty. “I’ve decided to retire and have my family,” Minaj tweeted in September 2019. “I know you guys are happy now.”