Katharine McPhee is pregnant! The 36-year-old is expecting her first child with husband David Foster. The soon-to-be mama was spotted out for a stroll on Tuesday, October 6, in Montecito, Calif., while showing off her baby bump with the 70-year-old record producer. The pair was seen browsing baby stores and leaving The Nurture Cottage with a bag full of items, TMZ reported.

KATHARINE MCPHEE ADMIRES PREGNANT ASHLEY GRAHAM’S BABY BUMP

The new comes just days after the singer hinted at her pregnancy during her perfomance of “She Used to Be Mine” from the Broadway show Waitress. During the song, the brunette beauty cradled her growing belly while singing “… and the life that’s inside her, growing stronger every day.”

Foster — who has five daughters — and McPhee tied the knot in June 2019 in London after first meeting in 2006 when he appeared on American Idol as her mentor. One of Foster’s daughters Erin Foster, 38, told PEOPLE last year that she and her sisters jokingly call McPhee “Mommy.”

KATHARINE MCPHEE & DAVID FOSTER ARE ALL AGLOW IN LOS ANGELES AFTER MALDIVES GETAWAY

“Interestingly, the age difference has played a role in a positive way,” Erin dished. “Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings. Kat has really pushed him to open up. We could get into a fight, and then Kat’s like, ‘No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.’ She’s a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable.”

The couple was supposed to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary across the pond this summer, but they unfortunately had to change their plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

PREGNANT IN A PANDEMIC! CHECK OUT THE CUTEST QUARANTINE BABY BUMPS

“I wanted to go back to London because that’s where we got married, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” McPhee told PEOPLE in May. “So I have friends and family we can visit and celebrate with who are in a safe zone where everyone’s been quarantined.” For now, it seems like the duo will just be enjoying this special time in their lives. Congrats, you two!