Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making themselves at home in the U.S., as they plan a Christmas soirée with guests David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee.

According to The Mirror, the record producer — also referred to as the Duke’s “surrogate” father — and McPhee are two of the names on the very exclusive list for the Los Angeles party, hosted by the new Hollywood power couple. This is the second year the pair is spending the holidays away from the royal family.

KATHARINE MCPHEE & DAVID FOSTER ORGANIZED MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY‘S CANADIAN HOLIDAY GETAWAY

“Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum,” a source close to the duo dished. While Foster and McPhee — who helped plan the royal couple’s Canadian getaway over the holidays last year — offered to host, the mother-of-one is ready to take on the responsibility. The actress is “really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking.”

The 39-year-old and McPhee, 36, previously went to high school together in Los Angeles and reconnected after the Duke and Duchess’ big move to California. The father figure to Harry helped the couple adjust in the U.S. by creating “a group of close friends [to] feel more comfortable,” a source told Sunday Mirror.

KATHARINE MCPHEE & MUCH OLDER HUSBAND DAVID FOSTER HAVE DIZZY DINNER DATE

“David has got a really beautiful relationship with Harry,” McPhee noted. “They’re so cute, like father and son.”

A source previously told Vanity Fair the royal pair has no plans to return to the U.K. for Christmas. The source suggested the couple may be avoiding tension at their royal home after the reported downfall of the “Fab Four.”

“I don’t think anyone is ready for a cozy family Christmas right now,” the source added.

MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY SHARE NEW PIC OF BABY ARCHIE IN VIDEO MONTAGE OF THE BEST MOMENTS OF 2019

The news comes amid royal biographer Robert Lacey‘s release of his new book Battle of Brothers: William & Harry – The Inside Story of a Family. The new biography — which is set to debut on October 20 in the U.S. — reveals the behind-the-scenes feud between older brother Prince William, 38, and the Duke of Sussex, 36.

Lacey dived into the row that began after things got hot and heavy between the red-headed prince and the Suits alum. The brothers — who are now “separate entities,” according to William in the biography — have parted ways with no talk of reconciliation. “If this breach between the brothers is not healed in some way it will come to stand with the Abdication crisis and the death of Diana as one of the traumas that changed the monarchy,” Lacey explained.

12 THINGS WE’VE LEARNED FROM THE NEW MEGHAN, HARRY TELL-ALL

However, it seems the royal turned Hollywood star has no plans to reunite with his eldest brother. OK! has learned the Duke is ready to become a U.S. citizen and is “excited about his future and becoming an American.”

“Harry is ready to completely walk away from his country,” the source says. “He can never see the day when he and his family would return to England. He is happy about the massive deal he and Meghan have signed with Netflix, finally making him financially independent from his family.”

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

It appears Prince Harry has all the family he needs with Markle, baby boy Archie and his “surrogate” father as he takes on his new role as a soon-to-be American citizen.