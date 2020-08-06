Another baby is coming to the Teen Mom family.

One the same day the Teen Mom 2 season 10 trailer dropped, the show’s star Chelsea Houska announced on Instagram she was expecting her fourth child with husband Cole DeBoer.

“One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” the 28-year-old MTV star wrote on Instagram.

In the photo, Houska has her and her husband’s names drawn on a piece of wood with the names of her children, Aubree, 10, Watson, 3, and Layne, almost 2. At the bottom is a hand-drawn heart with the word ‘Baby’.

Fans flooded her comments with well wishes. Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry, who gave birth to her fourth son late last month commented: “This! So happy for y’all.”

The South Dakota native in a series of new video stories on her Instagram opened up to her fans after the big announcement.

“I wanted to hop on here and just thank you all for your sweet comments and for everyone congratulating us on this newest baby,” said the MTV star.

“It still feels crazy that everyone knows.”

Houska explained her limited social media presence as of late so she wouldn’t spill the beans.

“I’m such a bad liar and I’m not good at hiding things,” she said,

She jokingly added, “I swear I already have a bump and I’m fairly early, but I guess when it’s the fourth baby, it just be poppin’ right away.”

Houska and DeBoer have two kids together, son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 1.

Houska shares daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. She and husband DeBoer are raising the ten-year-old together.

The MTV reality star and her husband tied the knot in 2016.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” Houska gushed about her new husband to UsWeekly.

Their family’s journey has been documented on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2 since 2010.