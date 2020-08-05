‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 10 Trailer: Briana DeJesus Reveals STD, Kailyn Lowry Pregnant Again, COVID 19 Strikes And More

The trailer for season 10 of Teen Mom 2 just dropped and so did our jaws. Looks like the new season of the MTV reality show is bringing some major baby mama drama. Let’s unpack!

In probably the most shocking tease, Briana DeJesus is seen telling friend via FaceTime that she slept with Luis Hernandez — the father of her three-year-old daughter, Stella. Later on during a confessional, the 21-year-old admitted that she has “not processed” that her baby daddy “gave me an STD.”

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry is seen gearing up for the arrival of her fourth child (who was born after filming wrapped on July 30). The 28-year-old says she needs to “put my big girl pants on” as she continues to navigate her latest pregnancy with her ex boyfriend and her three sons.

Looks like Cheslea Houska will be dealing with some possible legal drama this season. The trailer shows the mom-of-three hinting at a “s–tty situation” involving her ex and daughter, Aubree and wonders if she’ll have “to go to court again.”

Leah Messer looks like she will also be dealing with some major issues this season, admitting to her past struggles with substance abuse. “I’ve never said this before, but I was addicted to pain medication,” the mom-of-three daughters confesses. She also seen crying while talking about her daughter Ali’s disability. “With muscular dystrophy, she can’t fall like that,” she said.

For the show’s newest cast member, Jade Cline, the drama seems to be with her family and says she’s “done being people’s doormat.” The mom to three-year-old daughter Kloie is then seen screaming about how she doesn’t “want to f–king film.”

In May 2019, the 23-year-old replaced original cast member Jenelle Evans’ following the controversial star’s firing.

And all the moms will have to cope with the unexpected arrival of the COVID 19 global pandemic. In one scene, Houska is seen getting an uncomfortable nose swab test and admits that the coronavirus is “actually a big deal.”

Teen Mom 2 first premiered in January 2011 as a spin-off to 16 and Pregnant. The new season will premiere on Tuesday, September 1 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.