Congrats! Cheyenne Floyd announced she is expecting baby No. 2, her first with boyfriend Zach Davis.

“Coming Soon 2021,” she captioned an adorable Instagram video on Thursday. In the video the happy couple can be seen sealing their announcement with a kiss while walking the beach with Floyd’s 3-year-old daughter, Ryder.

“We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents. We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible,” the 28-year-old wrote in another post. “Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning. Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way. Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began❤️.”

Ryder became a big sister earlier this year when Floyd’s ex and Ryder’s father, Cory Wharton, welcomed daughter Mila Mae with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge in April.

The Teen Mom OG alum noted that she started to show “a lot quicker” during this pregnancy than her first, and that she wanted to reveal her pregnancy on her own time.

“I have been getting asked and told I was pregnant for the past two years. Any sign of weight gain and I was being told I was pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram. “Please do better and respect women, their bodies and do your best not to diagnose them over a picture. You never know what is going on behind closed doors – health issues, fertility problems etc.”

The Challenge star also shared a sweet moment between her and her daughter when she told her the news she was going to be a big sister.

“This is the moment I told Ryder ‘Mommy has a baby in her belly.’ 🥺, she captioned a series of heartwarming pics on her first child’s Instagram account. “I love seeing how sweet my little girl is knowing she wiped my tears as we embraced ❤️ thank you for always making my life beautiful.”

Floyd shares her first child with MTV star Wharton. Their tumultuous relationship was documented on Teen Mom OG. Floyd was eventually fired from the hit docuseries when past racist statements of hers on social media resurfaced.