Is Katharine McPhee dropping a big hint about how many kids she may be having? The singer posted a photo of herself in a long blue coat while showing off her growing bump on Wednesday, December 16, and fans had theories as to why she was wearing that specific color.

One person wrote, “Twins?!” while another echoed, “WAIT TWINS.” A third user added, “What? Is it a boy? I am so happy.”

Meanwhile, other celebs — including her husband, David Foster — left sweet messages for the brunette beauty, 36. “My most AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL GLOWING wife!” the music executive gushed. Rachel Zoe wrote, “Omg yesssssssssssss,” while Sarah Wright Olsen said, “Oh this is some amazing news! Stunning and congrats mama!!”

As for why some people think she might have two buns in the oven is because the day before, she shared a photo of herself wearing a pink coat, simply captioning the photo with three pink bows.

KATHARINE MCPHEE & DAVID FOSTER ARE ALL AGLOW IN LOS ANGELES AFTER MALDIVES GETAWAY

“Is it a girl???” one person asked. “It’s a girl,” another stated.

The “Terrified” songstress and Foster have not spoken out about the sex of the baby just yet, but it seems like she is trying to hint at something.

In October, OK! reported that the American Idol alum and Foster were expecting their first child together. The pair never publicly announced the news, but later that same week, the Smash star seemingly alluded that their family was growing.

“I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don’t know … it’s one of my favorite drinks and reminds me of being in Capri,” McPhee said on her Instagram Story at the time. “Thank you, Aperol Spritz. I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink. But I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

KATHARINE MCPHEE ADMIRES PREGNANT ASHLEY GRAHAM’S BABY BUMP

McPhee and Foster tied the knot in June 2019, and despite their age difference — he’s 35 years older than her — the Hollywood stars are in it for the long haul. “The fact that we just really love being with each other,” she told Entertainment Tonight in August 2019. “There’s no arguing, no drama. It’s just easy. That’s how it should be.”