Did Katharine McPhee let the sex of her baby slip? Perhaps! The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 15, and posted a photo of herself wearing an all-pink outfit. McPhee simply captioned the post with three bow emojis.

Of course, fans immediately commented their theories on the stunning snapshot of the Hollywood star. One person wrote, “Is it a girl???” while another echoed, “It’s a girl.” A third user added, “Ooh are you having a girl?”

Meanwhile, McPhee’s other followers couldn’t help but gush over how great she looked in the photograph. “Holy stunning,” one person gushed. A second person added, “I just love this look so much on you!”

In October, OK! reported that the American Idol and her husband, David Foster, were expecting their first child together. The duo never publicly announced the news, but the Smash alum seemingly confirmed the news later that same week while unwrapping some alcohol.

“I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don’t know … it’s one of my favorite drinks and reminds me of being in Capri,” McPhee said on her Instagram Story at the time. “Thank you, Aperol Spritz. I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink. But I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

McPhee hasn’t been shy about showing off her bump around town. In fact, in November, she went on a walk in Los Angeles, and on December 3, she picked up some Christmas decorations at the grocery store.

The pair tied the knot in June 2019 and seem to be in a great spot. Despite their age difference — he’s 71, she is 36 — McPhee revealed what makes their relationship work. “The fact that we just really love being with each other,” she told Entertainment Tonight in August 2019. “There’s no arguing, no drama. It’s just easy. That’s how it should be.”

At the time, the “Terrified” songstress couldn’t help but rave over her new last name. “I just love the ring of it,” she said. “So, I am enjoying it. I like the idea of it. I think it’s romantic, and it’s a great last name.”