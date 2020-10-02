Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham has fans worried about her after her latest cosmetic procedure.

Abraham posted a since-deleted Instagram video of herself getting a Forma facial — which costs a staggering $600 — where gel is applied to her cheeks before a black wand is then massaged across the skin.

The 29-year-old’s latest beauty hack — which claims to increase collagen production in the face — had many of her fans begging her to “please just stop” messing with her face.

One user wrote: “Learn to love yourself. You’re barely recognizable.”

“At some point you need to be just satisfied with how you look,” a second person said, while a third pointed out, “You are beautiful the way you are.”

The former reality TV star is no stranger to cosmetic work. She frequently posts videos of herself seeing her aesthetician on social media.

A few weeks ago, Abraham posted another video of herself getting a facial with the caption, “@adrine.aestheticrn Hollywood Collagen Facial … lubricate the face and away we go! #facecontour #collagen #facial #beverlyhills #spa #health #wellness #skin #beauty #fyp #reels.”

Fans were quick to slam the mother of one for having too much work done. “Your lips are about to burst love give the fillers a rest,” one person said, while another added, “Pull that face a little tighter and it’s gonna rip 😳.”

This is hardly the first time Abraham has dealt with backlash as she was fired from the hit MTV docuseries Teen Mom OG in 2017 due to her career in porn. During an episode of the show, which aired in March 2018, executive producer Morgan J. Freeman spoke to the 16 & Pregnant alum, telling her that she’s difficult to work with, and although he is not judging her, she could no longer be a part of the show if she “chose to work in the adult industry.”

The former porn star seems to still be holding onto some resentment from being fired from the hit show. She recently posted a news clip of anchors talking about the hot water that Ellen DeGeneres is in after former staffers claimed the set was a “toxic” place to work.

Abraham then stitched a clip together of herself in a verbal altercation with a member of the Teen Mom production crew. In the caption, Abraham launched into a rant about being axed from the show.

“MORGAN [Freeman] CALLED ME AFTER THIS & gave me an ultimatum Teen Mom or Adult Entertainment & I chose ‘FARRAH ABRAHAM’ ladies becoming of age journey does not ever mean you have to succumb to a mans mediocrity like the other weak teen moms have in every way,” the caption read.