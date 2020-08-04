The Duchess and the Duke of Cambridge have shared a previously unseen photograph of their youngest child, Prince Louis, in reply to the royal fan who sent her birthday wishes to the young prince.

The Germany-based royal fan, who shared the response she got from the royal family on Instagram, revealed the photograph that the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge shared with fans in a thank-you card.

The photograph was taken by Kate Middleton, the patron of the royal photographic society with other pictures shared by Kensington Palace in April. The pictures were shared to mark the young Prince’s second birthday.

KATE MIDDLETON DANCES AT WEEKLY $15 MUSIC CLASS WITH PRINCE LOUIS

In the delightful snap, the Prince is seen wearing a smile with his buttoned-down blue and white check shirt. Unlike the other pictures that were shared in April, Prince Louis doesn’t show his paint-coated hands.

The royal reply delighted Instagram user ‘Kat’s Royal Letters’ who shared the pictures with the caption: “Birthday reply from Prince Louis.”

The front side of the card show’s Louis’ picture, while the back of it reveals a message written by the royal couple.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince Louis as you did on the occasion of his second birthday,” reads the message.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND MIDDLETON TAKE THEIR KIDS ON A WOODSY ADVENTURE

“This was greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who sends you their best wishes.”

Like the ones shared in April, the pictures were taken in the garden of Anmer Hall at Prince William and Kate’s Norfolk home.

The couple had shared five pictures in April to mark the day the Prince had turned two.

Kate had also talked about the difficulty she had in teaching Louis the importance of social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was just saying, Louis doesn’t understand social distancing,” the duchess said while speaking to parents on BBC Breakfast.

“So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him.”