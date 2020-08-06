Fashion model and social media star Olivia Culpo and her NFL hunk Christian McCaffrey are celebrating their one-year dating anniversary! The couple have been keeping it on the down-low for the first few months but have now taken to Instagram to share their Sundays, birthdays, and weekend getaways together.

Culpo is giving her 4.7 million Instagram followers an inside look into her perfect relationship, showing off their love and strong connection – even if that means sharing some embarrassing moments.

Fans caught wind of the 28-year old’s flirtation with McCaffrey when people noticed the couple ‘liked’ each other’s Instagram posts. Soon after, the pair were spotted on the beach together in Cabo.

Fellow model Kristen Louelle and her husband Tyler Gaffney introduced the couple to each other.

According to nypost.com, Culpo and Carolina Panthers’ running back McCaffrey have been quarantining together since March.

Culpo told People Magazine last December that “her relationship with McCaffrey was easy because they have so much in common”.

Besides their good looks and good fashion sense, it becomes clear why they’re the perfect couple through their social media posts.

1. They hype each other up on their achievements

Last year McCaffrey gave her a public shout-out for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover photoshoot, which she shared with fellow models alongside Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock.

Weeks later, Culpo showed her support by posting her facetime with McCaffrey in the locker room. She also painting her nails with the Carolina Panthers’ colors.

When McCaffrey’s new $64 million contract extension with the Panthers became official, the model helped him celebrate with a bottle of champagne and a party.

2. They are both successful in their own right

After Culpo won Miss Rhode Island, she went on to be crowned Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012.

Being of Italian descent, she naturally has an intense love for food. She owns her own restaurant called Black 40, in Rhode Island.

She is also a seasoned cello player, starting at the young age of six. Culpo has played with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble, the Bay View Orchestra, and the Rhode Island All-State Orchestra.

Just like his new girlfriend, McCaffrey also takes a keen interest in music. He is a skilled pianist, plays the harmonica and electric guitar, and is known to belt out a rather mean tune.

During his time off, McCaffrey likes to spend time in his recording studio in Denver. His passion for music stemmed from his childhood friend who urged him to pick up an instrument.

McCaffrey told ESPN: “[My friend] told me it would get all the girls if we learned how to play. I was probably in eighth grade and I was going into high school, so I said, ‘sign me up’.”

In 2019 he also served as executive producer on ‘Unicorn Town’, a documentary about American football in Germany.

3. They bring out the best in each other

Culpo told HollywoodLife during an interview in Los Angeles last February that they really complement each other.

She explained, “He and I have a lot of the same interests. Very family oriented, and definitely we bring out the best in each other.”

4. They keep each other on their toes with fun surprises

For their first Valentine’s Day together, Culpo told HollywoodLife that she had no idea what they were doing for the special day.

“It’s actually a surprise. So I don’t know what we’re doing yet, but I’ll know tomorrow,” she said, adding “I love Valentine’s Day. I love celebrating all holidays. Any excuse to relax with friends and family is something I’m all about.”

5. They’re just a normal couple

While their life may seem full of glitz and glam, at the end of the day, their family values and close ties with friends is what keeps them united, strong and in love.

Over the weekend Culpo once again took to Instagram to post a picture of the couple with their adorable puppy Oliver Sprinkles, with the caption “Sunday snugs.. no place I’d rather be.”