Photo credit: INSTARImages

He also raved about his experience attending one of Kanye’s Sunday Services to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “It's really beautiful...I think what he's doing is pretty special. It's this real celebratory thing of people and it's a really loving vibe and it's beautiful — it's huge, so beautiful. I find it really special.” During the Labor Day Weekend service that took place in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, many fans saw Brad embrace the “Power” singer.