Actor Brad Pitt is looking forward to Christmas as he will be spending it with three of his children, Us Weekly reported.

Pitt will spend the holidays with 14-year-old Shiloh as well as twins Knox and Vivienne, both 11, whom he shares with his estranged wife Angelina Jolie. “They can spend the night with him on Christmas Eve,” the source explained.

A family Christmas was previously on the table back when Pitt and Jolie were “getting along,” but since the divorce proceedings and custody battle has gotten messy, Jolie and Pitt will be apart for the festive season as their “egos have once again derailed” the original plan.

“Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama,” the insider added. “Sadly, their children are collateral damage.”

While the former couple was declared legally single in 2019, their custody battle still rages on, and they have been in court since 2016. Pitt and Jolie also share Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and Maddox, 19.

“Relations between Brad and Angelina remain extremely tense,” the source said, adding that Jolie is “frustrated” that it has gone on for so long.

Jolie has apparently become “more prickly” as the coronavirus pandemic has kept her in Los Angeles. “She has wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the county,” the source said.

Last month, the pair was due to appear in court to discuss the holiday custody arrangement, but it looks like a plan has already been drawn up. “Brad is asking for 50/50 custody to be put in place and stay in place,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in October. “Angelina wants to be fair when it comes to custody. She is very structured with the children. Brad has high hopes [they can] try to make it work because of the importance of co-parenting.”

“Brad, for the most part, has been respectful of Angelina’s parenting,” the source added. Even though he doesn’t agree with some of Jolie’s parenting methods, “he knows she loves the kids and wants the best for them. He also knows his love and presence are needed.”

An insider also told Us Weekly in October that Pitt was “hoping that he will be given increased custodial time,” while another source told the outlet that Jolie did not agree to Pitt getting “50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids.”

In November, Jolie requested to push Judge John W. Ouderkirk out of the divorce due to his relationship with Pitt and his team, which was denied. Pitt’s legal team claimed Jolie’s move was “a thinly-veiled attempt by Jolie to delay the adjudication of long-pending custody issues in this case.”

Ouderkirk married the pair in 2014, and Pitt’s team said that his involvement had been “fully disclosed to Jolie,” and she “has never objected to [Ouderkirk’s] continued involvement in this proceeding until now.”

At least Pitt gets to see some of his kids for Christmas!