During the 2020 Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony, Brad took home the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. The Friends alum won Best Actress in a Television Series Drama for her performance in Morning Show. Jen, 50, beamed at Brad during his acceptance speech which poked fun at his past marriages. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch. Big,” he said.