Chandler Powell was growing concerned over the welfare of his workaholic wife, Bindi lrwin. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the star and his family had to lay off some of the staff at their zoo in Australia, and as a result, Bindi, 22, was working around the clock to pick up the slack.

“She’s made it her mission to keep her father Steve [Irwin] legacy alive,” said an insider.

“But Bindi’s fried at the end of the day, she barely eats or sleeps, and then she’s up before dawn to begin the vicious cycle again.”

BINDI IRWIN REPORTEDLY QUITS AMBASSADOR POSITION AHEAD OF WEDDING TO CHANDLER POWELL

Luckily, Chandler, 23, was taking on extra shifts and doing all he could to make the life of the Dancing With The Stars alum less stressful.

“At the end of a long hard day, Chandler will massage her shoulders and her sore feet and tell her how much he loves her.” The insider shared.

“The pressure Bindi’s putting on herself is relentless, but Chandler’s love and support makes it all a little bit easier.”

“Bindi hasn’t had a day off in months, and more often than not, she works over 12 hours a day,” stated the insider.