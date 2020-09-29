Nothing to see here! Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead will remain on friendly terms — just less than two weeks after the former flames called it quits.

Recently, Ant, 41, has been enjoying some quality time with son Hudson, whom he shares with his ex Christina.

ANT ANSTEAD SAYS HE MADE ‘SOME OF THE WORST LIFE MISTAKES EVER’ IN THE PAST DECADE

The British host posted a picture on Instagram with his young one in his lap on Monday, September 28. “This was a father son moment! But due to some mean people I have turned comments OFF!” he wrote. “While we both appreciate words of support, Please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair. Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness is all that’s needed, And wrote.”

The dad of three also got candid on social media about what he’s been going through.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he captioned a photo with his estranged wife. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD ADMITS SHE’S STRUGGLING WITH NEWBORN SON HUDSON LONDON

Christina is looking for a fresh start in her life since she took down photos from her 2018 wedding to Ant on Instagram shortly after they announced they were going their separate ways.

On September 18, the Christina on the Coast starlet, 37, shocked her fans by calling it quits with Ant after less than two years of marriage.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she captioned a photo of herself walking along the beach with Anstead. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”