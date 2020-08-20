Cole Sprouse has finally broken his silence over his split from ex-girlfriend and co-star, Lili Reinhart, after about two years of on-again, off-again dating.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his heartwarming message: “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love.”

“I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter,” he wrote on August 19.

To end his heartfelt post, the former Disney star gave the 23-year-old’s upcoming film, Chemical Hearts, a shout-out, “I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks, guys.”

Just one day prior to the Five Feet Apart star’s message, Reinhart slammed media outlets for misconstruing her talk about depression and mental health to her mourning over her relationship with Sprouse.

The blonde babe cleared the air with a post on Twitter: “Quotes taken from my most interview are not about a ‘breakup.’ They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months,” she stated. “Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait.”

During the interview with Refinery29, The Good Neighbor star shared that “It was f—king rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it,” referring to her depression during the past few months in quarantine.

The couple split at the beginning of the pandemic after deciding not to quarantine together and knew their relationship was not going to work due to complicated communication, a source told Page Six.

“I’ve made a point to make this time in my life, this pandemic, this quarantine helpful for me in some way,” she shared in the interview. “I very much have looked inward and really worked on myself and I can feel myself having grown a lot.”

A source told E!: “Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship.”

“They know they will likely reconcile once filming resumes,” the source added, “Once Riverdale resumes production, Cole and Lili will have to be around each other and they have this fiery attraction to one another that always seems to bring them back together.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Ohio native joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, where she disclosed that the CW show will resume filming in September after the five-month pause due to the pandemic.

“We’re about to go back in a couple of days to start! Well … I have to quarantine for two weeks but then we’re starting our season 5,” Lili explained. “We had two-and-a-half episodes left, so we stopped in the middle of an episode. So when we go back, we have to finish three days of one episode that we were filming in March.”